Ohio State Football Countdown: 9

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 9 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Chris Olave’s 9-yard TD vs. Clemson (2021)

Not long after taking a massive hit from Clemson linebacker James Skalski, who was ejected for targeting on the play, Justin Fields returned to the field and on his first play back delivered a strike to Chris Olave in the corner of the end zone for an easy touchdown. Olave showed off that NFL-level skillset by getting both feet down in bounds as Fields limped his way back to the sideline. This play is so emblematic of both players — Fields for battling through all the body blows he took as a mobile QB and Olave for always finding a way to help out his signal caller by creating separation. There’s a reason both are now playing on Sundays.

Players to Wear the #9 (since 2010):