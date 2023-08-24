In Conversation Podcast: Mike Golic Jr. breaks down Ohio State’s offensive line

On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love.

On the show today, Matt Tamanini is in conversation with DraftKings college football analyst, the host of “The GoJo Podcast,” and former Notre Dame offensive lineman Mike Golic Jr. GoJo breaks down the new-look Ohio State offensive line and also discusses the importance of continuity on the o-line. From there, he talks about Ohio State’s quarterback competition, the three teams atop the Big Ten, the Buckeyes’ matchup against Notre Dame, the state of college football, and much more.

