Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 24, 2023

For your Earholes...
Countdown to Kickoff
Ohio State Football Countdown: 9
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Key Takeaways as Brian Hartline, wide receivers prep for opener
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Healthy Emeka Egbuka is ready for an even bigger junior year for the Buckeyes
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Early development of Brandon Inniss reminding Brian Hartline of Chris Olave (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Ohio State Wide Receiver Julian Fleming Feels Injuries Have Built Him Back Stronger
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State football still undecided on No. 1 kicker headed toward Week 1
Andrew Gillis, cleveland.com
Cade Stover is a modern tight end with an old school mentality
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State OL Avery Henry back in hospital with illness, ‘feeling much better’
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Malik Hartford ‘on the path,’ pushing for major role in Buckeyes secondary (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State has 12 players on the 2024 Senior Bowl watch list
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Randy Gradishar one of three Senior Finalists for Pro Football HOF
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
Are you more concerned about Ohio State’s quarterbacks, offensive line, or safeties?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
A look at Big Ten win totals ahead of the 2023 season
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Top-40 guard Dorian Jones being ‘aggressively recruited’ by Buckeyes
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Deshaun Thomas Has “Great Memories” of His Time at Ohio State and Is “Still Getting Buckets” as He Begins His 11th Professional Season
Josh Poloha, Eleven Warriors
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Field Hockey: Three Buckeyes Are Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Soccer: Captains Selected for 2023 Buckeyes
Ohio State Athletics
