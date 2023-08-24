Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 24, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

Countdown to Kickoff

Ohio State Football Countdown: 9

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Key Takeaways as Brian Hartline, wide receivers prep for opener

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Healthy Emeka Egbuka is ready for an even bigger junior year for the Buckeyes

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Early development of Brandon Inniss reminding Brian Hartline of Chris Olave (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ohio State Wide Receiver Julian Fleming Feels Injuries Have Built Him Back Stronger

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Absolutely love this:

Ohio State football still undecided on No. 1 kicker headed toward Week 1

Andrew Gillis, cleveland.com

Cade Stover is a modern tight end with an old school mentality

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State OL Avery Henry back in hospital with illness, ‘feeling much better’

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Malik Hartford ‘on the path,’ pushing for major role in Buckeyes secondary (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State has 12 players on the 2024 Senior Bowl watch list

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Randy Gradishar one of three Senior Finalists for Pro Football HOF

Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

Are you more concerned about Ohio State’s quarterbacks, offensive line, or safeties?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

A look at Big Ten win totals ahead of the 2023 season

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Top-40 guard Dorian Jones being ‘aggressively recruited’ by Buckeyes

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Deshaun Thomas Has “Great Memories” of His Time at Ohio State and Is “Still Getting Buckets” as He Begins His 11th Professional Season

Josh Poloha, Eleven Warriors

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Field Hockey: Three Buckeyes Are Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Soccer: Captains Selected for 2023 Buckeyes

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

The fact that Billy Gunn is still wrestling — even if he apparently is coming out of retirement to do it — is a whole hell of a lot of fun for me.