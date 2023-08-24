Ohio State offers four-star Florida athlete, makes shortlist for four-star defensive lineman

2025 athlete earns Ohio State offer

Ohio State's 2024 recruiting class is about as impressive as it gets. With five five-star commits and the highest player average in the nation, Ryan Day and his staff are dominating out on the trail. Fortunately, the Buckeyes are still in the mix for multiple guys who are among the best in the country at their respective positions and will decide in the near future.

That said, with a lot of the heavy lifting already done for 2024, this allows the coaches to focus more of their attention on 2025, which will hopefully keep them in a similar situation nationally.

In the 2025 cycle, the staff has already sent out offers to some of their highest targets, but they aren’t done yet. Yesterday, the Buckeye coaches proved that they are still evaluating players by offering their latest target, as shared on social media by Florida native Dallas Golden (Tampa, Fla./Berkeley Prep).

A 6-foot-1, 165-pound athlete, Golden has played all over the field. Taking snaps as a cornerback and safety on defense, Dallas also plays receiver on offense, but has even taken reps at running back and quarterback as well. Seeing that sort of athleticism clearly has the Buckeyes interested, and with 25 offers to his name from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Florida State, and more, Ohio State joins the party a little late, but can definitely make up for lost time.

The No. 172 player nationally, Golden is the 10th-best athlete in the class and the 28th-best player in Florida per the 247Sports Composite grades. Knowing full well how Ohio State tends to fare in Florida, this recruitment will be one worth watching moving forward as the 2025 class will soon be in the spotlight.

Surely additional names and offers will pop up, but Golden being the latest to receive an offer means the next step in this is to get him on campus sooner rather than later if they want a real shot at building a relationship and becoming a major player for his services.

Buckeyes make the cut for 2025 defensive line target

To the satisfaction of all Ohio State fans, the defensive line recruiting has been really solid in the 2024 cycle. Landing two five-stars to anchor the trenches thus far, Larry Johnson — while criticized for losing out on some others — deserves a ton of praise for his work in landing two of the better players in the country. Looking ahead though, the Buckeyes have to keep that momentum as the game is won up front, and having an elite defensive line is critical to a team’s success.

Though the 2024 class is still looking to land at least one to two more guys, the 2025 cycle isn’t stopping its progress as big-time players are already starting to narrow things down. Yesterday, Ohio State saw its name remain in the mix when four-star Trent Wilson (Baltimore, Md./St. Frances Academy) released his latest update by trimming his list of potential schools down to 12.

A 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive tackle, getting his list down to a dozen schools isn’t exactly “finalists” territory, but with nearly 30 offers, cutting it in half shows that Wilson is serious about the process. Making the cut for Wilson are Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Texas, Miami, USC, Maryland, Rutgers, Texas A&M, Penn State, and Ohio State.

For the Buckeyes specifically, Johnson has always recruited the DMV area well, and with another chance to do just that, the Buckeyes should be all over this one. The No. 71 player nationally, Wilson is the fifth-best player at his position and the second-best player from Maryland according to the 247Sports Composite grades. Certainly, this will be a name to watch moving forward.