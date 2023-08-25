Ohio State Football Countdown: 8

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 8 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Kamryn Babb’s 8-yard TD vs. Indiana (2021)

While there have obviously been numerous plays across this countdown that have been more impactful as far as the situation in-game, none have been more emotional than Kamryn Babb’s touchdown against Indiana in 2021. Sometimes sports brings us some truly feel-good moments, and this was exactly that, as Babb — who had to overcome four different ACL injuries during his Ohio State career — finally got back to the field to catch his first career touchdown. You can tell by his reaction and the reaction of his teammates just how special this moment was for everyone involved. This short documentary on the play is a must-watch.

