Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 25, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Countdown to Kickoff

Ohio State Football Countdown: 8

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Key takeaways from Keenan Bailey, deeper Ohio State tight end room

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Buckeyes special teams notebook: new long snapper, returning punter, ongoing kicking battle (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Jim Knowles Feels Ohio State’s Defensive Ends Are “As Good As Anyone in the Country” Entering 2023

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola may not have won the job, but he’s a future star

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s defensive line wants to ‘run in a pack’ as part of a unit-first approach for more success

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State football camp concludes: 5 things we know, 3 things we don’t about the Buckeyes (paywall)

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Ohio State’s preseason Heisman Trophy favorites

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

How Ryan Day has built a vast support staff to compete for titles

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State’s Kyle McCord inks NIL deal with Rhoback, Buckeye fans get special offer

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Introducing the new voice of Ohio Stadium ️

Tom Snyder Fans will soon be getting used to hearing Snyder's voice on Football Saturdays‼️



Join us in giving Tom a warm welcome https://t.co/g3i8VVU9Xv — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) August 24, 2023

Tom Snyder To Be the Voice of Ohio Stadium in 2023

Ohio State Athletics

MC&J: College football’s Week 0 kicks off in Ireland with Navy-Notre Dame

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Why Mia Tuman chose Ohio State volleyball after growing up in a Michigan family

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Soccer: Ohio State Starts Season With a 1-all Draw vs. CSUN

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

