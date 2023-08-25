Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 25, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Countdown to Kickoff
Ohio State Football Countdown: 8
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Key takeaways from Keenan Bailey, deeper Ohio State tight end room
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Buckeyes special teams notebook: new long snapper, returning punter, ongoing kicking battle (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Jim Knowles Feels Ohio State’s Defensive Ends Are “As Good As Anyone in the Country” Entering 2023
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola may not have won the job, but he’s a future star
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s defensive line wants to ‘run in a pack’ as part of a unit-first approach for more success
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State football camp concludes: 5 things we know, 3 things we don’t about the Buckeyes (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
Ohio State’s preseason Heisman Trophy favorites
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
How Ryan Day has built a vast support staff to compete for titles
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State’s Kyle McCord inks NIL deal with Rhoback, Buckeye fans get special offer
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Introducing the new voice of Ohio Stadium ️— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) August 24, 2023
Tom Snyder Fans will soon be getting used to hearing Snyder's voice on Football Saturdays‼️
Join us in giving Tom a warm welcome https://t.co/g3i8VVU9Xv
Tom Snyder To Be the Voice of Ohio Stadium in 2023
Ohio State Athletics
MC&J: College football’s Week 0 kicks off in Ireland with Navy-Notre Dame
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Why Mia Tuman chose Ohio State volleyball after growing up in a Michigan family
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State Starts Season With a 1-all Draw vs. CSUN
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
This is certainly something...
Coach Harbaugh Announces Coaching Duties for First Three Games of 2023.#GoBlue | https://t.co/MefGblhxXO pic.twitter.com/QlRDnaynxs— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 24, 2023
