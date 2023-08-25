 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 25, 2023

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Ohio State at Georgia Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Countdown to Kickoff

Ohio State Football Countdown: 8
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Key takeaways from Keenan Bailey, deeper Ohio State tight end room
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Buckeyes special teams notebook: new long snapper, returning punter, ongoing kicking battle (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Jim Knowles Feels Ohio State’s Defensive Ends Are “As Good As Anyone in the Country” Entering 2023
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola may not have won the job, but he’s a future star
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s defensive line wants to ‘run in a pack’ as part of a unit-first approach for more success
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State football camp concludes: 5 things we know, 3 things we don’t about the Buckeyes (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Ohio State’s preseason Heisman Trophy favorites
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

How Ryan Day has built a vast support staff to compete for titles
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State’s Kyle McCord inks NIL deal with Rhoback, Buckeye fans get special offer
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Tom Snyder To Be the Voice of Ohio Stadium in 2023
Ohio State Athletics

MC&J: College football’s Week 0 kicks off in Ireland with Navy-Notre Dame
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Why Mia Tuman chose Ohio State volleyball after growing up in a Michigan family
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Soccer: Ohio State Starts Season With a 1-all Draw vs. CSUN
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

This is certainly something...

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...