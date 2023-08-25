2024 defensive target breaks down final schools, 2025 DB gets endorsed by OSU staffer

In just over a week the Buckeyes will take the field versus Indiana to kick off the 2023 campaign. A long offseason, Ohio State has yet to name a starting quarterback, and the questions surrounding the battle give way to one of the more intriguing openers in recent memory.

With a defense that looks to be highly improved and an offensive line that seems to be coming together, the anticipation for how this team will look in just eight days is pretty exciting. Though there’s little time before the official season, recruiting is always in the forefront of this staff, and this week has shown that to be true in multiple ways.

Breaking it down before making the call

Even with 22 commits and the nation’s second-ranked recruiting class, Ohio State feels like they have work still left to do in the 2024 cycle. With only a few spots left up for grabs, the Buckeyes are looking to fill the needs of certain positions and have some key targets in mind for doing just that.

Looking specifically at the defensive line, it’s been a topic of discussion rather often as of late but for good reason. Landing another five-star in Eddrick Houston this week shows Larry Johnson is still able to reign in the top talents, and the pair of he and Justin Scott anchors what any school in the country would love to have for their defensive line haul in the 2024 recruiting class. That said, at least one and maybe two guys are still desired for this position group, and work won’t stop until that becomes the case.

Earlier this week, four-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley broke down his final schools with On3 Sports before his coming commitment taking place on Sept. 1. A 6-foot-5, 290 pound athlete, McKinley is currently down to LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Texas, and Texas A&M. The No. 38 player nationally, Dominick checks in as the seventh best player at his position and the top player from Louisiana for the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite.

As it stands right now, Texas owns the lone crystal ball prediction on his 247Sports profile, and while the Buckeyes have had some positive reviews from McKinley himself, it doesn’t look great for Ohio State to land his commitment. Still, if this is a guy the staff wants bad enough, they’ll make every effort possible and will continue to fight even if his decision day goes away from Columbus. Either way, this recruitment will be updated in just the coming week.

Quick Hits

You can tell a lot about a person by what they share on their social media. When it comes to recruiting and Ohio State, there’s plenty of content to see, but when a coach or staff member endorses a certain prospect it tends to mean a little more.

Yesterday, Director of Player Personnel Mark Pantoni on his Twitter account shared a Tweet posted by 2025 safety, Faheem Delane. The No. 47 player nationally, Delane is the fifth best safety, and the top player in Maryland per the 247Sports Composite.

With nearly 30 offers to his name already, it’s easy to see why Delane is coveted by so many programs and as noted, when an Ohio State staffer and specifically the head of recruiting is willing to endorse a target, certainly it means the Buckeyes will be all over this recruitment.