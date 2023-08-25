I-80 Football Show: USC’s defense is still a liability and Penn State is overhyped

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-80 Football Show. On this show, we talk about all things Big Ten football and basketball from New Jersey to California. With four new teams joining the conference in 2024, we’ll integrate them in the show, getting a head start on the 18-team conference.

After every week of action, we will catch you up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players you should be paying attention to next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Welcome to a new episode of Fans First Football Network’s I-80 Football Show. On this show, we talk about all things Big Ten football and basketball from New Jersey to California. With USC and UCLA joining the conference in 2024 we’ll integrate them in the show getting a head start on the 16-team conference. After every week of action, we will catch you up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players you should be paying attention to next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

College Football is officially back! Dante and Jordan prepare for week 0 action talking about what they’re most excited about with football season back! Dante is looking forward to watching all the new quarterbacks across the sport. Jordan can’t wait to see how the PAC-12s final season plays out.

USC and star quarterback Caleb Williams are hoping to win the PAC 12 in its final season and make the playoffs but they may be held back by a porous Alex Grinch defense… again. The guys question if Caleb Williams will be the second person to win two Heisman trophies but Jordan thinks the Heisman Trust is actively rooting against another two-time Heisman winner.

Penn State is one of the most hyped programs in the country with Drew Allar at the helm. Despite being a first-time college starter the Drew Allar expectations are high. Coupled with a dynamic running back duo and multiple freak athletes on defense many believe that this is the year that Penn State breaks through winning the Big Ten and making the playoffs. The guys may not be buying the hype.

Follow the show on YouTube: @JordanW330 and @LandGrantPods

Connect with us on Twitter: Jordan: @JordanW330 and Dante: @DanteM10216

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio