Ohio State Football Countdown: 7

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 7 days remaining.

Play of the Day: TreVeyon Henderson’s 7-yard TD vs. Penn State (2022)

TreVeyon Henderson scores a late touchdown to put away Penn State last season. Holding a precarious 30-24 lead, the Ohio State running back walks it in for his second TD of the game to put the Buckeyes up two scores. J.T. Tuimoloau would follow that up with a pick-six as part of an insane afternoon for the defensive end as Ohio State escaped Happy Valley with a 44-31 win over the Nittany Lions. The Buckeyes scored 28 of their 44 points in the fourth quarter after trailing 21-16 to start the final frame.

Players to Wear the #7 (since 2010):