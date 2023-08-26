 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Week 0, it’s not like you’ve got anything else to do

If it helps, we’ll give you the betting lines to make today more interesting.

By Matt Tamanini
NCAA Football: Notre Dame vs Navy Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Friends, we did it. College football is back and even if it is not better than ever just yet, there is still a full Saturday of football to be watched, and I couldn’t be happier about that. Of course, this is Week 0 and “zero” might be how many compelling games we get today. However, these are actual, honest-to-goodness, real-life regular-season games, and after wandering blind in the college football wilderness for nearly eight months, it’s okay for us to revel in what the CFB gods have bestowed upon us.

Of course, if you need a little extra juice to get you amped up for these admittedly mediocre games, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook can help you get a little action going to liven up your Week 0 viewing plans. So, take a look at the schedule below and see what the best way to watch each game is, and then put some money on Hawaii to cover against Vandy just for funsies.

How Do You Watch 2023 College Football Week 0 Games?

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26
Time: Starting at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC (Peacock), CBS Sports Network, FS1, ESPN, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network

Week 0 Schedule and Broadcast Information

Time (ET) Matchup Spread | O/U Platform/Channel Best Streaming Service
Time (ET) Matchup Spread | O/U Platform/Channel Best Streaming Service
12:30 p.m. Navy Midshipmen vs. No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish ND -20.5 | 48.5 NBC, Peacock Peacock
3:30 p.m. UTEP Miners vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks UTEP -2 | 54 CBS Sports Network Fubo
5 p.m. Ohio Bobcats vs. San Diego State Aztecs SD State -3 | 48 FS1 DIRECTV STREAM
5 p.m. UMass Minutemen vs. New Mexico State Aggies NM State -7 | 45 ESPN DIRECTV STREAM
5:30 p.m. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Vandy -17.5 | 56.5 SEC Network DIRECTV STREAM
6 p.m. San Jose State Spartans vs. No. 6 USC Trojans USC -31.5 | 66.5 Pac-12 Network Fubo
7 p.m. Florida International Golden Panthers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs La Tech -12 | 57.5 CBS Sports Network Fubo

