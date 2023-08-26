Uncut Podcast: Uncut: Hartline is confident, Harrison is ready, Fleming is bionic

Throughout the year, the Land-Grant Podcast Network will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On today’s episode of “Land-Grant Uncut,” we are bringing you unedited audio from Ohio State football media availabilities from earlier this week in which offensive coordinator Brian Hartline and various wide receivers spoke to assembled reporters. We have comments from Hartline and starting WRs Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming.

Hartline discusses everything from his rooms preparation and his young receivers to the quarterback competition and his play-calling duties. Then, Harrison talks about playing some snaps in the slot and how impressed he is with true freshman Carnell Tate. Finally, Fleming discusses what it is like for him to finally be healthy.

Contact Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt