In Conversation Podcast: Laura Rutledge is just as excited about Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers as we are

On today’s episode, I am in conversation with one of ESPN’s most recognizable college and pro football voices, Laura Rutledge. Not only is she the host of the SEC Network’s “SEC Nation,” but she is also the host of any pro football fan’s go-to weekday show, “NFL Live.”

We are chatting to her today in her role as a spokesperson for The Honey Baked Ham Company, so there is a bit of tailgating and ham conversation, but otherwise, I pick her brain about a couple of the best recent Buckeyes to head to the NFL and what their 2023 seasons look like, how the new quarterbacks in Athens, Tuscaloosa, and Columbus will impact their teams, and the fact that I now live in the same quant little town in Florida where she went to high school. It’s a small world after all.

