Ohio State Football Countdown: 6

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 6 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Justin Fields’ 6 TDs in one quarter vs. Miami (OH) (2019)

Man, it was fun to watch Justin Fields play football in Columbus. Here he was in 2019 as part of a 76-5 blowout for the Buckeyes scoring six touchdowns in one quarter — four passing and two rushing. Three different QBs threw TD passes in this one for Ohio State, with both Chris Chugunov and Gunner Hoak getting in on the action as well. Steele Chambers, now a starting linebacker, led all rushers with 63 yards and a TD, while five different wide receivers caught a TD pass, including two by Chris Olave. On the other side of the ball, the Buckeye defense forced three turnovers and held the Redhawks to just 130 yards of total offense.

Players to Wear the #6 (since 2010):