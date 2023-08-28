Ohio State Football Countdown: 5

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 5 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Miyan Williams’ 5 rushing TDs vs. Rutgers (2022)

Ohio State always puts up a ton of points against an overmatched Rutgers team, but Miyan Williams did a little bit extra in this matchup, scoring five rushing touchdowns in one game against the Scarlet Knights to tie a single-game program record. Williams would finish the afternoon with 189 yards on 21 carries with the five scores, as he helped the Buckeyes cruise to a 49-10 win in Columbus. Williams became just the third Ohio State player all-time to rush for five touchdowns in one game, joining Pete Johnson in 1974 vs. North Carolina and Keith Byars in 1984 vs. Illinois.

Players to Wear the #5 (since 2010):