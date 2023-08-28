 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

In Conversation Podcast: Stewart Mandel explains why he has Ohio State third in the Big Ten East

The Athletic’s college football writer also discusses how expansion could shake out for the ACC.

By Matt Tamanini
On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love.

On today’s episode, I am in conversation with one of the most respected college football writers in America, The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel. In our conversation, we get into why he has Ohio State picked to finish third in the Big Ten East going 10-2 on the season and how big the gap between Michigan and Penn State is for the Buckeyes.

We talk about what OSU would need to do in order to get back to the top of the Big Ten mountain and win a national title on both defense and offense. We also discuss the Buckeyes’ offensive line and running game, as well as the next round of conference expansion which could bring Stanford, Cal, and SMU to the ACC and much more.

Connect with Stewart Mandel
Twitter: @slmandel
Read Stewart’s work at The Athletic: https://theathletic.com/author/stewart-mandel

Connect with Matt Tamanini
Twitter: @BWWMatt

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com

