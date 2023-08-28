Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 28, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Countdown to Kickoff

Ohio State Football Countdown: 5

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Big Ten to require teams to issue injury report before football games

Bill Rabinowitz and Lori Schmidt, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State enters season opener as 30-point favorites vs. Indiana

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s offseason changes could lead to an even better 2023

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Emeka Egbuka looks to improve on his breakout 2022 season

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Striving to improve after the catch, Marvin Harrison Jr. believes it’s a ‘mindset thing’ (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Finally healthy, Julian Fleming has chance to showcase growth through adversity (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Xavier Johnson does a little bit of everything, on and off the field, for Ohio State

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Listen to Brian Hartline, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Julian Fleming answer questions from the media:

Ohio State has already benefited greatly from tapping portal this offseason (paywall)

Tim May, Lettermen Row

Camp Wrap: August superlatives as Buckeyes turn focus to opener

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State fans are concerned about offensive tackle as season nears

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

If the Big Ten expands to 24 teams, what six schools would you want to add?

Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Which Big Ten junior will have the biggest impact this season?

Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State Wrestler Sammy Sasso Sustained “Severe Nerve Damage” in Shooting

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Women’s Volleyball: No. 14 Ohio State Sweeps ETSU to Wrap Up NKU Tournament

Ohio State Athletics

Field Hockey: Buckeyes Improve to 2-0 With a 4-1 Victory at Lafayette

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Draw Montana 2-2

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes Fall in Wolstein Classic Final to UC Davis, 2-1

Ohio State Athletics

