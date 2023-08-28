Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 28, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Countdown to Kickoff
Ohio State Football Countdown: 5
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Big Ten to require teams to issue injury report before football games
Bill Rabinowitz and Lori Schmidt, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State enters season opener as 30-point favorites vs. Indiana
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Marvin Harrison Jr.’s offseason changes could lead to an even better 2023
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Emeka Egbuka looks to improve on his breakout 2022 season
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Striving to improve after the catch, Marvin Harrison Jr. believes it’s a ‘mindset thing’ (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Finally healthy, Julian Fleming has chance to showcase growth through adversity (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Xavier Johnson does a little bit of everything, on and off the field, for Ohio State
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Listen to Brian Hartline, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Julian Fleming answer questions from the media:
Ohio State has already benefited greatly from tapping portal this offseason (paywall)
Tim May, Lettermen Row
Camp Wrap: August superlatives as Buckeyes turn focus to opener
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State fans are concerned about offensive tackle as season nears
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
If the Big Ten expands to 24 teams, what six schools would you want to add?
Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Which Big Ten junior will have the biggest impact this season?
Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State Wrestler Sammy Sasso Sustained “Severe Nerve Damage” in Shooting
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Women’s Volleyball: No. 14 Ohio State Sweeps ETSU to Wrap Up NKU Tournament
Ohio State Athletics
Field Hockey: Buckeyes Improve to 2-0 With a 4-1 Victory at Lafayette
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Draw Montana 2-2
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes Fall in Wolstein Classic Final to UC Davis, 2-1
Ohio State Athletics
