Buckeye Briefing: It’s game week and Ohio State is playing on... CBS?

We’re catching you up on all of the news you need to know in order to be the most informed Buckeye fan possible.

By Matt Tamanini
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK

On “The Buckeye Briefing,” we bring you all of the news that you need to know in order to be the most well-informed Buckeye fan that you can possibly be.

On the inaugural episode of “The Buckeye Briefing,” we are running through the info you need for the first game week of the 2023 Ohio State football season as the Buckeyes prepare for their season-opening match-up with the Indiana Hoosiers.

We also have details on the Big Ten’s new availability report rules and a big announcement for C.J. Stround in the NFL.

