Ohio State Football Countdown: 4

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 4 days remaining.

Play of the Day: C.J. Stroud’s 4 TDs in first career start vs. Minnesota (2021)

C.J. Stroud had not thrown a collegiate pass before making his first career start for Ohio State in the season opener against Minnesota in 2021. Taking on the Golden Gophers on the road, Stroud completed 13 of his 22 pass attempts for 294 yards and four touchdowns with one pick in his debut. The first-time starter made some really nice throws at all three levels, and we could see right from the jump the makings of a future first round NFL Draft pick at QB. The Buckeyes would go on to win this one 45-31.

Players to Wear the #4 (since 2010):