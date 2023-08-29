Ohio State offers a rising 2025 in-state defensive lineman

It is Game Week. We have finally made it to the start of college football. Ohio State is gearing up to travel to Indiana for the Buckeyes’ first game of the season this Saturday. There are still plenty of questions surrounding this year’s current squad — mainly, who will be starting at quarterback this season.

With this, many of the headlines Ohio State will make in the coming months will focus on this year’s roster. However, Ryan Day and the Ohio State coaching staff will continue to focus on recruiting the best to Columbus. Proving this true, Ohio State made the recruiting headlines Monday.

Ohio State offered and is trending for a rising in-state DL

Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson is one of the best to ever do it. However, in the last few seasons, many have questioned his recruiting efforts. In the 2024 cycle, Johnson and Ohio State have been able to secure commitments from five-star DL Justin Scott and five-star DE Eddrick Houston. Additionally, the Buckeyes are looking to bolster this group even more.

The coaching staff is also putting focus on next year’s cycle, and on Monday the team offered 2025 in-state defensive lineman Brandon Caesar (Cleveland, OH / Cleveland Heights).

Caesar is a three-star prospect currently in the 247Sports Composite, but he is primed to see a ranking increase before the class is done. His recruitment has exploded this summer, and he has received scholarship offers from programs like Notre Dame, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, USC, Tennessee, Alabama, and now Ohio State.

Ryan Day has stressed a major focal point this Ohio State coaching staff has is keeping the best in-state talents in Ohio. Caesar may have only just received his scholarship offer Monday, but the Buckeyes are already trending for him.

Hours after the scholarship offer was made public by Caesar, Bill Kurelic, the Dean of Recruiting for BuckNuts, placed a Crystal Ball prediction connecting Caesar and the Buckeyes. These Crystal Ball predictions are far from guarantees, but they are a great indication of what recruits may be thinking.

Ohio State has to like where it is sitting with Caesar’s recruitment and would love to add an early commitment to its 2025 class at a position of importance. The Buckeyes currently hold just one commitment in its 2025 class in four-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair.

Caesar is the No. 42 DL and the No. 433 overall prospect. He is also the No. 13 prospect out of Ohio.

Quick Hits

Ohio State 2024 five-star DL target Dominick McKinley is scheduled to announce his commitment Friday and has a final five schools of LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M. Ohio State would love to add McKinley alongside Scott and Houston, but this one looks like it is Texas’ to lose.

Oklahoma and LSU have made strong pushes in the final stretch, and the Buckeyes seem to be on the outside looking in. The only guarantee in recruiting is that there are no guarantees, and there is still a small chance McKinley picks the Buckeyes. That being said, it would be one of the biggest recruiting steals in Ryan Day’s career.