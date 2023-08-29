Two one hundred-yard rushers, Denzel Burke pick, and other predictions for Saturday vs. Indiana

There are high expectations for Ohio State as its season opener is just four days away. The Buckeyes are 30-point favorites against Indiana, and I honestly think they might cover the spread. The past few years have been nothing short of dominant against the Hoosiers, and I expect no different come this Saturday.

Two 100-yard rushers?

Every single running back is finally healthy. When was the last time that could be said for the Ohio State RB room? Miyan Williams suffered some sort of injury during camp, but I don’t believe it is anything serious. So, with five running backs to choose from, there’s got to be two 100-yard rushers, right?

I think it is going to be Williams and TreVeyon Henderson. I cannot wait to see a fully healthy Henderson, as he has had the entire offseason to get his foot healthy, and Saturday will be our first chance to hopefully see the return of the 2021 version of Henderson.

Additionally, I’m curious to see how many reps Evan Pryor will get, as he missed the entirety of last season with a knee injury. Overall, it’ll be interesting to see how the reps are split, but I anticipate Williams and Henderson getting the majority — unless it’s a blowout — which if it is, we will get to see everyone!

Denzel Burke Gets an Interception

Man, oh man, did Denzel Burke go through the sophomore slump last year. After having 12 passes defended in his freshman season, he had just five last year. He was battling an injury, but now with the offseason to get healthy, I’m anticipating a huge comeback year for Burke, and that too starts Saturday.

Indiana hasn’t announced who its starting quarterback is going to be (twins!), but whoever it is is going to be a first-time starter. So, between those jitters, the nerves of the first game of the season, AND playing Ohio State, I expect some mistakes. One of those is an interception that falls right into the hands of Burke. I predict that he will start the season off with a bang!

HOW MANY receivers are going to have a touchdown?

Every single position group is going to be exciting to watch, obviously with all eyes on the quarterback situation, but I am going to be focused on the wide receivers. Zone 6 is just insanely talented with unending greatness. I predict a spreading of the wealth against Indiana, with each WR getting in on the scoring action.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has to have at least two touchdowns. I’ll set my personal line at 2.5 for him. Emeka Egbuka gets one, Julian Fleming gets one... then the rest is up for grabs. Carnell Tate HAS to see a lot of playing time, right? I might go as far as to say he’ll get his first collegiate TD. So, my prediction is at least four different receivers will score, but it might even be more than that.

This is one of the most highly anticipated season openers in a while for the Bucks, and there are so many different angles to focus on. QB situation? How will the new offensive line do? Is the defense improved? Let’s just focus on Indiana for now, and enjoy a (hopefully) easy game.