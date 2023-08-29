Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 29, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Count Down to Kickoff

Ohio State Football Countdown: 4

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Quick Hits: Ryan Day Says Kyle McCord and Devin Brown “Have to Bring It Every Day” in Head-to-Head Quarterback Competition

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Can Kyle McCord hold off Devin Brown and become QB1?

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

Devin Brown still very much in the mix to start at quarterback for the Buckeyes

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

What Indiana’s Tom Allen said ahead of Ohio State’s visit

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Coach Tom Allen said that Indiana has a starting kicker, but that they won't reveal that publicly. #IUFB — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) August 28, 2023

Column: Ohio State’s three biggest concerns heading into the 2023 season

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

What question would you like to see answered by Ohio State in the opener?

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

The Grumpy Old Buckeye’s guide to the 2023 Ohio State football schedule

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Whoever Ryan Day Picks as His Quarterback Is Going to Make This List Look Stupid

@HowardGriffith saw every B1G team up close at camp this month.



He gives his Top 5⃣ post-camp positional rankings, starting with QBs: pic.twitter.com/UQah0xQp33 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) August 28, 2023

On the Hardwood

Ohio State to host five-star center Jayden Quaintance on visit

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Volleyball: Londot and Tuman Earn First Big Ten Weekly Awards

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Gymnastics: Nelson and Davenport-Mills Wrap Up Strong Showing at 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Ice Hockey: Ohio State Reveals Complete 2023-24 Schedule

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...