Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 29, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
Count Down to Kickoff
Ohio State Football Countdown: 4
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Quick Hits: Ryan Day Says Kyle McCord and Devin Brown “Have to Bring It Every Day” in Head-to-Head Quarterback Competition
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Can Kyle McCord hold off Devin Brown and become QB1?
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
Devin Brown still very much in the mix to start at quarterback for the Buckeyes
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
What Indiana’s Tom Allen said ahead of Ohio State’s visit
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Coach Tom Allen said that Indiana has a starting kicker, but that they won't reveal that publicly. #IUFB— Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) August 28, 2023
Column: Ohio State’s three biggest concerns heading into the 2023 season
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
What question would you like to see answered by Ohio State in the opener?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
The Grumpy Old Buckeye’s guide to the 2023 Ohio State football schedule
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
Whoever Ryan Day Picks as His Quarterback Is Going to Make This List Look Stupid
@HowardGriffith saw every B1G team up close at camp this month.— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) August 28, 2023
He gives his Top 5⃣ post-camp positional rankings, starting with QBs: pic.twitter.com/UQah0xQp33
On the Hardwood
Ohio State to host five-star center Jayden Quaintance on visit
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Volleyball: Londot and Tuman Earn First Big Ten Weekly Awards
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Gymnastics: Nelson and Davenport-Mills Wrap Up Strong Showing at 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Ice Hockey: Ohio State Reveals Complete 2023-24 Schedule
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Buckeye Country Superfest returns to Ohio Stadium on Sat, 6/22 with Zach Bryan, Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett and more! Register Now for Presale Access starting Weds. 9/6 at 10 am ET.— Buckeye Country Superfest (@buckeye_fest) August 28, 2023
https://t.co/ASt0d13JUe pic.twitter.com/eipCMmyUBF
Loading comments...