Silver Bullets Podcast: Neither Ohio State nor Indiana has named a QB, but that will likely lead to very different results

It’s game week at last and we’re ready to go after seeing some Week 0 games this past Saturday. The Buckeyes are going through their final preparations for the upcoming season and it starts with a Big Ten East showdown in Bloomington this Saturday.

We begin the show with some news, including the naming of Ted Carter as the next president of The Ohio State University. That was the first domino that needed to fall in order to get a new athletic director hired to replace Gene Smith in the position next year.

Ohio State also has a new stadium voice. We touched on that briefly before getting into the latest group of official Buckeyes who saw their black stripes removed from their helmets within the last week. These are guys who are showing that they came to Columbus to put in the work and we love to see it.

Colin Lavery from Crimson Quarry then jumps on with us to tell us about the 2023 Indiana Hoosiers, and to say that he’s not feeling optimistic about his team’s upcoming season might be an understatement. Tom Allen refuses to name his starting quarterback and there are 40 new faces on the Indiana roster, which could make for a bumpy 2023 season for fans of the Hoosiers.

Finally, we dive into our picks to click for Saturday and make our first score predictions of the new college football season. Both of us feel we’re erring on the conservative side as the Buckeyes go on the road with a new signal caller. The game might start a little sluggishly for Ohio State, but we expect the Bucks to get stronger as the game goes on.

