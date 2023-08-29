LGHL Asks: How do you think the 2023 season goes for Ohio State?

Throughout the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

It is officially game week, Buckeye fans, so we want to get a gauge as to what your expectations are for the 2023 Ohio State football season. The predictions from across the college football landscape are all over the place with many folks predicting OSU to finish third in the Big Ten East while others are picking the Bucks to return to the top of the Big Ten mountain and be a top contender for the College Football Playoff national championship along with two-time defending champion Georgia.

So, in this week’s fan survey, we want to know what you think is going to happen this season. From the regular season to The Game to the CFP, how do you think this season plays out for the Buckeyes? Answer in the survey at the bottom of the page, and if you want to expound on your vote, feel free to head to the comments below.

Question 1: What will Ohio State’s regular season record be?

Instead of the ≤ 8-4 option, I almost put something along the lines of, “Drowning my sorrows in a pitcher at...” but then I realized that I’m old and don’t know the names of any campus bars anymore.

Nonetheless, I can’t imagine the Buckeyes finishing any worse than 9-3 and even that seems unfathomable to me at this point. Looking at their schedule, obviously, they could lose to Michigan and/or Penn State, with road games at Wisconsin and Notre Dame presenting challenges from quality, but lesser talented teams. Then, if you throw in matchups with decent Purdue and Minnesota squads, and this is a very formidable schedule for Ryan Day’s squad this season.

Now, there is no chance I am picking Ohio State to lose to more than one team, and when our LGHL official picks come out later this week, there’s a decent shot that I pick them to go 15-0 and win the national title. But, it is certainly in the realm of possibilities for the Buckeyes to drop more than two regular-season games (in a non-interim coach year) for the first time since 2004.

Question 2: What is the result of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game?

It’s funny, it wasn’t that long ago that there were a lot of Ohio State fans longing for a more competitive rivalry (I was not one of them). Now, the Buckeyes have dropped two straight to TTUN and this November’s rivalry game has essentially become a referendum on Day as a coach in the minds of many. Now, if OSU loses in a third-consecutive edition of The Game, I don’t think that Day is automatically out the door, but, man, will his seat be hot?

I just have to hope that the OSU defense takes huge strides in the second year under Jim Knowles and is able to patch the cracks that led to an obscene number of 50+ yard plays last year and that Day realizes that his team doesn’t need to play a style of football that is wasn’t built for just because it is the last weekend of the regular season.

If those things happen, the Buckeyes will finally hang 100 on ‘em, if they don’t, it could be a really, really bleak offseason.

Question 3: How will Ohio State end its 2023 season?

Win a national title is really hard; winning two in a row is damn near impossible. But three? Ain’t no way. So, even though a lot of national prognosticators are picking UGA to win it again, I just don’t think the odds are in their favor.

So, someone else has to win it, and I’m going to go with the team that was a field goal away in 2022!

Share your thoughts here:

Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Ohio State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/OQAWCH/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.