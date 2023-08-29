Uncut Podcast: Ohio State finally has a starting quarterback, but competition is not over

Throughout the year, the Land-Grant Podcast Network will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

On today’s episode of “Land-Grant Uncut,” we are bringing you unedited audio from Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowle’s Tuesday, Aug. 29 press conference. Just four days ahead of the 2023 season opener, Day finally announced that Kyle McCord will be the team’s starter when it takes to the field on Saturday against, but that backup Devin Brown will be a part of the gameplan and the head coach is hoping to get him meaningful minutes against the IU first team.

Day also confirmed who will be starting at center and who will handle the kicking duties. Conversely, Knowles declined to name a third starting safety, only to say that he has three options that can all play.

Watch the full press conference here: https://www.facebook.com/100064420764733/videos/3504325763115528

