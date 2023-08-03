Ohio State Football Countdown: 30

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 30 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Justin Fields/Garrett Wilson 30-yard TD vs. Michigan (2019)

One of my favorite moments in the recent history of The Game. Justin Fields, fresh off what looked like could be a significant knee injury, made his return to the field. On his very first play back, Fields found Garrett Wilson for this gorgeous 30-yard touchdown that effectively shut the door in what would be a 56-27 win for Ohio State. Fields threw for over 300 yards with four TDs in this game, while J.K. Dobbins rushed for another 211 and four scores on the ground. Wilson led the way in the receiving department with 118 yards and this TD.

Players to Wear the #30 (since 2010):