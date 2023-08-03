Buckeyes targeting in-state RB, 2024 DL ready to narrow down final schools

This week the calendar flipped to August, and that of course meant college coaches around the country could finally contact prospects who are starting their junior year of high school this fall. The Buckeyes took full advantage of the opportunity to express their interests, and did so with guys both in-state and nationally.

The idea in every class is to lock down the state of Ohio first and continue their national brand. With that in mind, Ryan Day and crew have plenty of work to finish in the current cycle, but there’s no time to be wasted as the future classes also are off and running.

One prospect that heard from the Buckeyes bright and early Tuesday morning was in-state running back Bo Jackson, per Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts. A name worth recruiting by itself, Jackson is a 6-foot-1, 190 pound athlete already with double-digit offers to his name. The Cleveland, Ohio product earned his Ohio State offer over a year ago now, but in the past couple of weeks he has really started to get serious with his recruitment by visiting multiple programs such as Rutgers and Maryland.

Excited that Day and Tony Alford made him a priority, it’s safe to say the Buckeyes are clearly all in on making him a serious target in the 2025 class. The No. 120 player nationally, Jackson is the 10th best running back and third best player in Ohio per the 247Sports Composite. With other big time offers from the likes of Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and a host of others, Ohio State will have to put in some work to land this commitment.

As it’s been seen lately, the best players in Ohio tend to stay in Ohio. Here’s to hoping that stays the same.

Edge rusher ready to narrow it down

This week has seen some serious highs and lows on the defensive recruiting efforts. Landing the commitments of Aaron Scott and Nigel Glover is huge, but also soured when you see a top target in Dylan Stewart commit elsewhere, showing once again the Buckeyes and Larry Johnson need to be better with their closings.

At any rate, all is not lost considering the staff still is in great shape for some other top players at the position. On Wednesday, one target the Buckeyes are high on decided to take the next step in his recruitment by sharing his plans to narrow it down.

Taking to Twitter to hint at some sort of update, it was just moments later that Florida product Booker Pickett Jr. shared he was ready to name a list of top schools on Aug. 4. The No. 190 player nationally, Pickett is the 13th best edge rusher in the class per the 247Sports Composite, and holds nearly 40 offers to his name from every major program.

The nephew to former Buckeye Ryan Pickett, Booker has quite an impressive lineage, with his father also playing college football at Miami. Knowing how critical this position is for Ohio State in this current class, the staff should be all over this one and will likely see their names in the final schools list as Florida State, Georgia, and Miami are the other schools listed as “warm” on his 247Sports profile.

Still, if they want to win out in the end it’s going to take some serious effort and likely a different approach near the end.