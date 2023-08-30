Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Breaking down the Buckeyes as Ohio State prepares to kick off their season against a Big Ten foe

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of Hangout in the Holy Land, Josh and Chuck celebrate the holiday known as Week 1 of the college football season. Forget all that Week 0 nonsense, because now it’s for real! Because Ohio State kicks off, of course. A new CFB season means new faces, new questions, and new reasons for optimism... Or pessimism and concern.

But the hosts are not too worried about OSU’s new starting quarterback. Instead, they want to know if Jim Knowles’ defense will turn up the heat and whether Justin Frye’s revamped offensive line can protect C.J. Stroud’s replacement. Although there are plenty of unknowns in and around Columbus, hopes and expectations are as high as they’ve ever been.

Up first for the Buckeyes are the Indiana Hoosiers, so Josh and Chuck preview a Tom Allen-led IU squad that has struggled in recent seasons. Can the boys in Bloomington recapture their pandemic magic? Or will Allen’s seat continue to heat up? The Hangouts boys lean toward the latter...

Please make sure to like, rate, review, and subscribe to the podcast! And as always, Go Bucks!

Connect with the pod

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Josh Dooley

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye

Connect with Chuck Holmes

Twitter: @ctholmes3