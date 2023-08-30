Ohio State Football Countdown: 3

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 3 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Marvin Harrison Jr.’s 3 TDs vs. Michigan State (2022)

There is no player in college football that I am personally more excited to watch play in 2023 than Marvin Harrison Jr., the nation’s far and away best wide receiver. Does that make me a homer? Probably, but this is the consensus No. 1 WR in the 2023 NFL Draft we are talking about, so surely there are a good number of people outside of Buckeye Nation that are also looking forward to the 6-foot-3 son of a Hall of Famer making plays this season. Here he is putting up three touchdowns against Michigan State last year, including a really impressive grab around a defender for his third and final score.

