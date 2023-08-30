 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 30, 2023

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

Count Down to Kickoff

Ohio State Football Countdown: 3
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL

LGHL Asks: How do you think the 2023 season goes for Ohio State?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Day names McCord as OSU starter vs. Indiana, but QB battle to continue
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Kyle McCord earned QB1 honors at Ohio State, time to continue impressing Ryan Day
Brad Crawford, Bucknuts

Analyzing quarterback decision, plan as Buckeyes prep for opener
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Kyle McCord earns Ohio State’s starting quarterback job, but how much has changed
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Takeaways from Ryan Day’s pre-Indiana press conference
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Which true freshmen will play in Ohio State’s season opener against Indiana? Ryan Day quick hits
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Carson Hinzman to start at center for Ohio State’s opener at Indiana
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Jayden Fielding to handle place kicking, kickoffs for Ohio State
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ja’Had Carter, Josh Proctor and Malik Hartford All Expected to See Playing Time at Free Safety vs. Indiana
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Jim Knowles issued a challenge to Ohio State’s only undecided starting spot on defense
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Knowles notebook: Hartford, Jackson continue to step up | Eichenberg is ‘best in the country’
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Will freshman safety Malik Hartford steal a starting job before the end of the season?
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

Jordan Hancock ready for breakout season following injury-plagued 2022
Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson went home to rediscover himself after a lost 2022 — now it’s payback time
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Two one hundred-yard rushers, Denzel Burke pick, and other predictions for Saturday vs. Indiana
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Which Ohio State player has a big game in Saturday’s opener against Indiana?
Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Two teens arrested in shooting of Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso
Mark Williams, The Columbus Dispatch

