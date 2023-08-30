Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 30, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/silver-bullets-podcast-indiana-preview-and-preseason/id1148990520?i=1000626055878

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Count Down to Kickoff

Ohio State Football Countdown: 3

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL

LGHL Asks: How do you think the 2023 season goes for Ohio State?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Day names McCord as OSU starter vs. Indiana, but QB battle to continue

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Kyle McCord earned QB1 honors at Ohio State, time to continue impressing Ryan Day

Brad Crawford, Bucknuts

Analyzing quarterback decision, plan as Buckeyes prep for opener

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Kyle McCord earns Ohio State’s starting quarterback job, but how much has changed

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Takeaways from Ryan Day’s pre-Indiana press conference

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Which true freshmen will play in Ohio State’s season opener against Indiana? Ryan Day quick hits

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Carson Hinzman to start at center for Ohio State’s opener at Indiana

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Jayden Fielding to handle place kicking, kickoffs for Ohio State

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ja’Had Carter, Josh Proctor and Malik Hartford All Expected to See Playing Time at Free Safety vs. Indiana

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Jim Knowles issued a challenge to Ohio State’s only undecided starting spot on defense

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Knowles notebook: Hartford, Jackson continue to step up | Eichenberg is ‘best in the country’

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Every day until Saturday, The Lantern will provide you with one big thing you need to know about Ohio State's matchup versus Indiana. Today, @meganhusslein talks about the Buckeye QB situation. pic.twitter.com/gyRPtDIp8H — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) August 29, 2023

Will freshman safety Malik Hartford steal a starting job before the end of the season?

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

Jordan Hancock ready for breakout season following injury-plagued 2022

Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson went home to rediscover himself after a lost 2022 — now it’s payback time

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Two one hundred-yard rushers, Denzel Burke pick, and other predictions for Saturday vs. Indiana

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Which Ohio State player has a big game in Saturday’s opener against Indiana?

Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

is coming to an endzone near you ️‍ ️ pic.twitter.com/GsKpoD8YiO — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 29, 2023

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Two teens arrested in shooting of Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso

Mark Williams, The Columbus Dispatch

And now for something completely different...

As a Florida resident, if you are in the path of the storm, please stay safe.