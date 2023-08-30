Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 30, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Count Down to Kickoff
Ohio State Football Countdown: 3
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ask LGHL
LGHL Asks: How do you think the 2023 season goes for Ohio State?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Day names McCord as OSU starter vs. Indiana, but QB battle to continue
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Kyle McCord earned QB1 honors at Ohio State, time to continue impressing Ryan Day
Brad Crawford, Bucknuts
Analyzing quarterback decision, plan as Buckeyes prep for opener
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Kyle McCord earns Ohio State’s starting quarterback job, but how much has changed
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Takeaways from Ryan Day’s pre-Indiana press conference
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Which true freshmen will play in Ohio State’s season opener against Indiana? Ryan Day quick hits
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Carson Hinzman to start at center for Ohio State’s opener at Indiana
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Jayden Fielding to handle place kicking, kickoffs for Ohio State
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Ja’Had Carter, Josh Proctor and Malik Hartford All Expected to See Playing Time at Free Safety vs. Indiana
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Jim Knowles issued a challenge to Ohio State’s only undecided starting spot on defense
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Knowles notebook: Hartford, Jackson continue to step up | Eichenberg is ‘best in the country’
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Every day until Saturday, The Lantern will provide you with one big thing you need to know about Ohio State's matchup versus Indiana. Today, @meganhusslein talks about the Buckeye QB situation. pic.twitter.com/gyRPtDIp8H— Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) August 29, 2023
Will freshman safety Malik Hartford steal a starting job before the end of the season?
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
Jordan Hancock ready for breakout season following injury-plagued 2022
Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson went home to rediscover himself after a lost 2022 — now it’s payback time
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Two one hundred-yard rushers, Denzel Burke pick, and other predictions for Saturday vs. Indiana
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Which Ohio State player has a big game in Saturday’s opener against Indiana?
Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
is coming to an endzone near you ️ ️ pic.twitter.com/GsKpoD8YiO— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 29, 2023
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Two teens arrested in shooting of Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso
Mark Williams, The Columbus Dispatch
And now for something completely different...
