Bucketheads Podcast: Two-time guest Chris Holtmann talks Big Ten expansion, Taylor Swift, and more

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

For Episode 83, the guys welcomed back Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann to the podcast. He now joins an exclusive group of two-time guests that also includes Joe Gemma, Adam Jardy, Kevin Sweeney, and others.

The three of us discuss a wide range of basketball and non-basketball-related topics, including the transfer portal, Big Ten expansion, Taylor Swift, and what his go-to food was last season after any loss.

Holtmann described what it’s like navigating the transfer portal from a coach’s point of view — from the moment a player enters his name until the point where you get a commitment. How do you get that player’s contact information? Do you also contact their former coach? How quickly does the process move? It’s a perspective you won’t hear anywhere other than this show.

We also discussed the Big Ten with Holtmann — the 18-team version. Listen on to hear his thoughts on how it will impact all of the non-football athletes in the conference, and what concerns he has for student-athletes once the league expands.

