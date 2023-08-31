Ohio State Football Countdown: 2

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 2 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Archie Griffin remains lone two-time Heisman winner

Yes, this countdown has comprised exclusively of highlight plays from the last decade-plus of Ohio State football, but with two days remaining until the Buckeyes take the field, it is hard to imagine using any other moment for the No. 2 other than Archie Griffin, who to this day remains the only two-time Heisman Trophy winner in college football history. A College Football Hall of Famer, Griffin won the award as both a junior and senior, rushing for 1,620 yards in 1974 and 1,357 yards in 1975. In addition to his Heismans, Griffin was twice named a consensus All-American, twice the Walter Camp Player of the Year and also took home the Maxwell Award in 1975.

Players to Wear the #2 (since 2010):