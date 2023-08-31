Five-star may go the distance with his recruitment, 2025 in-state target on commitment watch

Ohio State boasts an incredible 2024 class at the cornerback position. In-state talents Bryce West and Aaron Scott are the two that the staff had to get in this cycle, but Arizona native Miles Lockhart is no slouch of his own, and was certainly on the leaderboard as Tim Walton gave his best efforts. Overall, the three are more than you could ask for, but if a fourth at the position wanted in, certainly Ohio State would accept the commitment of another. The options however are very limited this late in the game.

Without hesitation, the target Ohio State would accept in a second is Texas native, Kobe Black. The five-star is currently the No. 25 player nationally and the third best player at his position per the 247Sports Composite for the 2024 class. Black is down to just five schools, and has made official visits to already a couple of those finalists with Ohio State included in the mix. With upcoming trips to LSU and Texas A&M planned, Kobe is still weighing his options, and in his latest interview with 247Sports analyst Mike Roach, his recruiting timeline was a topic of discussion.

This recruitment could very well go the distance for the 6-foot, 190 pound athlete. Knowing his visit plans for the fall, it’s clear that Black is not yet ready to make a call. Narrowing it down to his final five schools in early August was a major step, but the remaining amount of visits still to be taken prove that he’s trying to see which program is the best fit for his services.

For Ohio State, this recruitment doesn’t seem to be in their favor right now, even with them being in his final five. The safe bet here reading where the intel is at and according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball points toward Texas winning out in the end. That said, in recruiting things can change in a hurry, so it’s smart to follow the visits. Where Black is spending his time down the stretch should shed some light on where his thoughts are, and if the Buckeyes are able to get him back to campus on his own dime, then certainly they’re a serious contender.

For now, there looks like some time before this recruitment is over.

NEW: Five-star cornerback Kobe Black discusses fall visits and his decision timeline https://t.co/TDe6FrlML9 pic.twitter.com/4LJh0YR5en — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) August 29, 2023

In-state 2025 target pegged to pick Ohio State

It’s no secret that Ohio State’s staff in every recruiting cycle has a priority to keep their in-state kids at home. Knowing how critical it is to build a wall around the border of Ohio, the Buckeyes have been successful in every cycle, and with 2025’s loaded class of talent, the coaches know once again their mission starts and ends at home. With 10 players in Ohio ranked in the top 300, the work has already begun.

Cleveland Heights product Brandon Caesar is already being linked to the Buckeyes, as earlier this week he was pegged by Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts to end up at Ohio State via the 247Sports Crystal Ball.

A 6-foot-4, 250 pound athlete, Caesar currently holds over 20 offers to his name and is the No. 409 player nationally as well as the 39th best player at his defensive line position per the 247Sports Composite. After receiving his Ohio State offer this week, it hasn’t taken long for those in the know to see him as a viable option for the Buckeyes in the 2025 class. While he may not have the highest ranking, it’s safe to say the staff has seen all that they need. With offers from Alabama, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Michigan, USC, and several others, this is a guy worth having.

It’s not a done deal yet by any means, but you have to like the momentum here when a prediction from Kurelic is slotted and especially when it’s for an in-state native. It could just be a matter of when and not if.