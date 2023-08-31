Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 31, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Countdown to Kickoff

Ohio State Football Countdown: 2

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Top-three Buckeyes cornerbacks expected to rotate against Hoosiers (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Everything Tom Allen, Indiana’s coordinators said about Ohio State before the season-opening game

Jared Kelly, Rivals

Analyzing quarterback decision, plan as Buckeyes prep for opener

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Cover Six: Ohio State will have a top-five defense, more 2023 predictions

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

Football: Knowles Continues to ‘Evolve’ Defensive Line

Jayla Vanhorn, The Lantern

If the coaches can just get everything figured out, there’s no reason the Buckeyes couldn’t be lifting the CFP trophy:

These are the 10 most talented teams in college football. What stands out to you? https://t.co/pfKvJeIlR8 pic.twitter.com/XKSFZJOXfF — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 30, 2023

Close Encounters of the Athletic Kind: Is Marvin Harrison Jr. an alien?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State: 40 thoughts on 40 scholarship defensive players for 2023

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

47 Players from Ohio State Make Initial NFL 53-Man Rosters for 2023 Season

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

B1G Thoughts: Michigan will lose two games, other potentially wild preseason predictions

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: What football movie should you watch this week to get hyped for the season

Matt Tamanini and JamiJurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State wrestling coach Ryan ‘angry’ after Sasso shooting

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Soccer: Gavin MacLeod Promoted to Associate Head Coach

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

This is very, very cool. Congrats, Huskers.