Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 31, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Countdown to Kickoff
Ohio State Football Countdown: 2
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Top-three Buckeyes cornerbacks expected to rotate against Hoosiers (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Everything Tom Allen, Indiana’s coordinators said about Ohio State before the season-opening game
Jared Kelly, Rivals
Analyzing quarterback decision, plan as Buckeyes prep for opener
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Cover Six: Ohio State will have a top-five defense, more 2023 predictions
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
Football: Knowles Continues to ‘Evolve’ Defensive Line
Jayla Vanhorn, The Lantern
If the coaches can just get everything figured out, there’s no reason the Buckeyes couldn’t be lifting the CFP trophy:
These are the 10 most talented teams in college football. What stands out to you? https://t.co/pfKvJeIlR8 pic.twitter.com/XKSFZJOXfF— 247Sports (@247Sports) August 30, 2023
Close Encounters of the Athletic Kind: Is Marvin Harrison Jr. an alien?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State: 40 thoughts on 40 scholarship defensive players for 2023
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
47 Players from Ohio State Make Initial NFL 53-Man Rosters for 2023 Season
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
B1G Thoughts: Michigan will lose two games, other potentially wild preseason predictions
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
You’re Nuts: What football movie should you watch this week to get hyped for the season
Matt Tamanini and JamiJurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State wrestling coach Ryan ‘angry’ after Sasso shooting
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Women’s Soccer: Gavin MacLeod Promoted to Associate Head Coach
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
This is very, very cool. Congrats, Huskers.
Huge shoutout to @Huskers Athletics. What they pulled off tonight is nothing short of incredible.— Bill Schammert (@BillSchammert) August 31, 2023
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is one for the record book. #GBR pic.twitter.com/B6WZZgUmOS
