I-80 Football Show: 2023 season preview - hot seat tiers Pt. II

In the first of four episodes previewing all ‘16’ teams in the Big Ten, Dante and Jordan start with the hot seat tier. The hot seat tier consists of four teams whose coaches are on the hot seat entering the season, will be on the hot seat at the end, or are first-year coaches whose programs will be pretty bad. There isn’t much to look forward to for these programs besides hoping the grass is greener on the other side of the coaching carousel.

In part two, the guys finish up the hot seat tier discussing what a successful season would look like for Nebraska and how long it will take for Matt Rhule to turn the Cornhuskers around like he did Baylor and Temple. Jordan thinks the turnaround will be faster but the ceiling is lower due to the Big Ten being a tougher conference.

The guys also talk about realignment as things have changed since they last recorded. Colorado is officially heading to the Big 12, and the PAC-12 is close to collapsing. It’s rumored that Arizona could be following Colorado, and without a signed grant of rights there is always the chance that Arizona State, Utah, Oregon, or Washington get antsy and make the move as well. It’s time for the PAC-12 to put up or shut up or risk folding as a conference.

