Ohio State Football Countdown: 29

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 29 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Chris Olave’s TD vs. Northwestern in B1G Title (2018)

The 2018 Big Ten title was a weird game, and although Chris Olave is a household name these days, he was not yet a fixture of the Buckeye offense when he caught this important 29-yard touchdown in Indianapolis. This came a week after Olave burst onto the scene against Michigan with a pair of TDs and a blocked punt, and it was the last score for Olave in the 2018 campaign. Ohio State went on to win this game 45-24, but the conference title was not enough to overcome a loss to Purdue as the Buckeyes missed out on the CFP.

Players to Wear the #29 (since 2010):