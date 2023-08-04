Ohio State makes top schools list for 2025 five-star corner

With camp underway, the Buckeyes have finally started their 2023 season as they gear up to play Indiana in just a few short weeks. With plenty of work to get done over the next several practices, Ohio State’s coaching staff will be primarily focused on the tasks at hand, but recruiting is never far from their minds.

This week saw high school juniors being contacted by colleges all over the country, and the Buckeyes were definitely in the mix early and often. While recruiting will die down at least a little bit with games that matter just around the corner, Thursday proved that even on the slower days, Ohio State is still on the trail.

2025 five-star DB names top-10 schools

In the current 2024 cycle, the Buckeyes have an incredible trio of cornerback commits thanks to Bryce West, Miles Lockhart, and Aaron Scott. Three guys isn’t the end all to this class, as a fourth would certainly be taken if the right guy wants in. Looking ahead to the 2025 class though, Ohio State has already offered multiple players at the position and would love nothing more than to get an early start on focusing in on their top guys.

Tim Walton has really turned it on as of late, and some credit is due here as he’s been a major part as to why the Buckeyes are currently sitting with arguably the nation’s best cornerback haul in the 2024 class. Wanting to keep his momentum into the next year, Walton already has a list of guys this staff is targeting. On Thursday, one kept the Buckeyes in the mix as he narrowed down his offers down to a top ten schools list.

The No. 7 ranked nationally and the second-best cornerback in the country per the 247Sports Composite, Devin Sanchez (Houston, Texas/North Shore) took to Twitter to release the latest update in his recruitment by trimming his list to just 10 remaining programs vying for his services. The five-star athlete currently holds over 30 offers to his name, so narrowing it down this early on in the process with two full prep seasons to play proves he’s serious about getting down to the heavy favorites. Fortunately, Ohio State is still in the mix.

Also making the cut included Michigan, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, USC, Florida State, Oregon, and Texas A&M. A 6-foot-2, 175 pound corner, Sanchez has all of the talent in the world on top of the desired lengthy frame. In addition, playing at one of the top prep programs in the country, he’s battle tested and has shown what he’s made of against some of the tougher competition in high school football.

It’s never easy landing a talent of this level, but Ohio State has struck gold in Texas several times and at the cornerback spot for sure. They’ll continue shooting their best shot here with Devin and use their track record of cornerback development to their advantage.

BREAKING: Five-Star CB Devin Sanchez (2025) is down to Schools!



The 6’2 180 CB from Houston, TX is ranked as the No. 7 Player in the ‘25 Class (No. 2 CB)



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/oTUHXHIX8y pic.twitter.com/Jn9nIEJAsu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 3, 2023

Quick Hits

Nowadays the majority of recruiting done outside of in-person visits is digital. Whether it be text, calls, or via social media there’s always something in the works for the top college programs, and that remains true with the Buckeyes. It’s still a timeless truth though that receiving physical mail just hits a little different, and this week has seen Ohio State’s postage rates jump a bit.

With several players taking to their social media accounts to share their latest letters, here’s a quick list of just a couple who have heard from the Buckeye coaches this week.

Grant Houser - Wapakoneta, Ohio: a 6-foot-5, 230 pound tight-end, Houser is a player I have been able to see in person and he is every bit the size he measures in at. An unranked prospect on his 247Sports profile, the in-state Ohio native still holds two offers from MAC Schools, Central Michigan and Bowling Green. A strong junior campaign however could have the Buckeyes interested.

Nate Gregory - Lakewood, Ohio: Another in-state native, Gregory is not a stranger to Ohio State as he’s already made the short trek south to see the Buckeyes earlier this summer. The St. Eds linebacker is unranked right now, but does hold four offers to his name with Illinois being the major one as of now.

Seeing Ohio State keep in communication with Gregory shows they are interested, and like the aforementioned Houser, a strong junior season could force the Buckeyes to pay closer attention to him.