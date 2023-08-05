Ohio State Football Countdown: 28

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 28 days remaining.

Play of the Day: OSU scores 28 points in 7 minutes vs. Penn State (2022)

Last year’s matchup against Penn State was very frustrating at times, but definitely not during this seven-minute stretch where J.T. Tuimoloau turned into prime Chase Young and the Ohio State offense got things rolling as the Buckeyes went from trailing 21-16 to leading 44-24 before you could blink. Two rushing touchdowns for TreVeyon Henderson, an impressive long score by Cade Stover and a pick-six by Tuimoloau helped Ryan Day’s group escape Happy Valley with a win following a dominant fourth quarter of action.

