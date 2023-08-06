Ohio State Football Countdown: 27

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 27 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Miyan Williams’ 27-yard TD vs. Northwestern (2022)

You want to talk about an ugly football game? Ohio State was firmly entrenched in one of those as they battled through a monsoon against Northwestern this past season. On a day where C.J. Stroud managed to throw for just 76 yards, the Buckeyes needed every bit of Miyan Williams’ 111 yards and two touchdowns on the ground — one of which was this go-ahead 27-yard TD in the third quarter. The 21-7 win definitely wasn’t what Ryan Day wanted against a bad Wildcats team, but you’ll take an ugly win in bad weather over a loss any day.

Players to Wear the #27 (since 2010):