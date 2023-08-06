Uncut Podcast: 3 Ohio State quarterbacks discuss competition as fall camp starts

Throughout the year, the Land-Grant Podcast Network will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

On today’s episode of “Land-Grant Uncut,” we are bringing you unedited audio from Ohio State football’s final press conference before the start of preseason camp earlier this week. On Wednesday, Aug. 2, three of Ohio State’s quarterbacks took to the podium to discuss the competition to name a starter, how they all differ from each other, and what it is like in the QB room.

Third-year Buckeye Kyle McCord and second-year QB Devin Brown are (almost certainly) the two players in contention to become OSU’s starter, with Gebbia serving as a mentor having transferred from Oregon State, at least in part, in order to further his goals of becoming a football coach.

You can watch the full press conference on the official Ohio State athletics website.

