Ohio State Football Countdown: 26

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 26 days remaining.

Play of the Day: TreVeyon Henderson’s 26-yard TD vs. Maryland (2021)

Something I hope to see more this season, here C.J. Stroud finds TreVeyon Henderson for a relatively easy 26-yard touchdown. Henderson has shown a propensity early in his career for making plays through the air out of the backfield, but we barely saw it at all in 2022 as Tre caught just four passes for 28 yards and a TD. After 27 catches for 312 yards and four TDs in 2021, it is odd that Ohio State went away from this entirely. Obviously injuries played a part, as did a loaded receiver room to throw the ball too, but if it aint broke don’t fix it. With so much attention on these Buckeye receivers, Henderson should be a legitimate pass-caching weapon in 2023.

Players to Wear the #26 (since 2010):