Ohio State Football Countdown: 25

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 25 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Marcus Baugh’s 25-yard TD vs. Michigan (2017)

Ohio State isn’t exactly the school of the tight end — despite the annual offseason conversations — but that doesn’t mean the position hasn’t made some key plays in some of the Buckeyes’ biggest games. While Marcus Baugh is likely best remembered for his go-ahead score against Penn State in 2017, this 25-yard TD against Michigan in that same season was crucial in evening up the score and helping aid in Ohio State’s 31-20 come-from-behind victory. This was J.T. Barrett’s only TD pass in the game before he was injured and replaced by Dwayne Haskins, who finished 6-of-7 passing with 94 yards as the Buckeyes outscored the Wolverines 31-6 after the first quarter.

