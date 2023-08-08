Ohio State offers rising 2026 offensive lineman, top remaining WR target sets commitment date

The Ohio State football coaching staff is in the middle of one of the busier times in recruiting. High school football has already began in some states, and many recruits will be wanting to make their college decision before Week 1. July already saw the Buckeyes earn multiple key commitments, but it also saw the Buckeyes miss out on some key targets.

August looks to be no different, and the Buckeyes have another chance to earn a commitment this weekend. In addition to this, the coaching staff is also busy building new relationships and building upon already-established ones with younger recruits.

Ohio State offers rising 2026 OT

The Buckeyes are off to a fast start recruiting the 2026 recruiting class. With two years of high school football left to play for recruits in this class, Ohio State has already earned a commitment from blue-ship wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.

Henry Jr. committed to the Buckeyes on July 28, and the team is hoping to build upon that momentum by offering 2026 offensive tackle Da’Ron Parks (Hurrican, WV / Hurricane) on Monday.

Being a member of the 2026 class, Parks has not yet received a star ranking from 247Sports. However, when the rankings are released, expect Parks to be highly regarded. He has built an offer sheet of more than a dozen offers from schools like Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and now Ohio State.

Parks has not yet visited with the Ohio State coaching staff, but being from West Virginia, he is likely very familiar with the Buckeyes. He did take an unofficial visit to Florida State this summer, and it resulted in a scholarship offer. Because of this, the Seminoles could be viewed as early favorites but it is still far to early to tell.

Expect the Buckeyes to try and get him on campus multiple times in the coming seasons.

McClellan set to announce this weekend

Ohio State has seen multiple targets commit elsewhere in the last 30 days. While these targets have mainly been on the defensive side of the ball, and defense will remain a priority closing out this year’s class, the Buckeyes have a chance to earn a commitment from a blue-chip offensive target this weekend.

Four-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (Saint Louis, MO / Christian Brothers College) is scheduled to announce his commitment Aug. 13 and the Buckeyes are one of his finalists, along with Missouri, Oregon, LSU and Georgia.

The Buckeyes already have two WR commits in this class with five-stars Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham but they have always wanted 3-4 commitments at the position for this cycle and McClellan has long been a target for them.

McClellan has visited with the Buckeyes on multiple occasions, including an official visit on June 9. Ohio State has also long been viewed as the favorites, however, the confidence has waned slightly in recent weeks.

The Crystal Ball predictions still favor Ohio State this weekend, but it is far from a guarantee.

Quick Hits

The Ohio State men’s basketball team missed out on a 2024 four-star power forward on Monday when Marcus Allen committed to Missouri over the Buckeyes, Arkansas, Michigan, Miami and Stanford. Allen had been favored to Missouri, so the commitment was not a surprise for the Buckeyes, who have a commitment from four-star point guard John Mobley Jr. in the 2024 class.