In Conversation Podcast: Pick Six Previews’ Brett Cianca has Ohio State in the Playoff, but not B1G champ

On today’s episode, Matt is in conversation Brett Ciancia, the man behind one of the best preseason college football magazines available, Pick Six Previews. Brett once again predicts that the Buckeyes will be in the College Football Playoff, but he foresees their path to the postseason being very similar to 2022 with Michigan winning the conference, but both teams qualifying for the final four.

They breakdown where OSU still trails TTUN, how uncertainty at quarterback and offensive line could impact the Buckeyes’ chances this year, and what Luke Fickell’s first season in Wisconsin could look like. The also talk about Georgia, Florida State, and the future of college football.

