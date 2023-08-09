Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: The Big Ten expands... Again. Plus, a look at conference bottom feeders.

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of Hangout in the Holy Land, Josh and Chuck pour one out for the ‘real’ Big Ten conference. With realignment and expansion happening at break-neck speed, the guys understand why it had to happen, but don’t love the fact that it did.

The hosts then discuss questions and concerns arising from this most recent Big Ten expansion. Such as: Did Ohio State’s path to a (any) future championship become more difficult? How is it all going to work? And is Puerto Rico the next expansion target?

And finally, a look at Big Ten bottom feeders. These (football) teams are predicted and projected to finish at the back of the pack in 2023, but could any of them surprise? Spoiler alert: The answer is no.

