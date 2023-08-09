Ohio State Football Countdown: 24

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 24 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Xavier Johnson’s 24-yard TD vs. Notre Dame (2022)

We’ve already discussed how valuable Xavier Johnson was for Ohio State last season for a previous play during this countdown, but here we are again with the X-man making a huge play for the Buckeyes in yet another big game. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba going down early with an injury, OSU needed someone in that wide receiver room to step up. In a position group loaded with former five-stars, not many expected it to be the former walk-on, but it was Johnson’s 24-yard TD in the 3rd quarter that gave Ohio State a lead that it would not relinquish. I have high hopes for the walking Swiss Army Knife to do even more in 2023.

Players to Wear the #24 (since 2010):