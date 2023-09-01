Ohio State Football Countdown: 1

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There is 1 day remaining.

Play of the Day: Braxton Miller’s 1-yard TD vs. Penn State (2012)

Ohio State kicks off its 2023 football season tomorrow, and what better way to celebrate one day remaining on our countdown than with an all-time highlight from the 1-yard line — and a guy who at one point wore No. 1! This touchdown by Braxton Miller is atop the heap of the many highlights from the illustrious collegiate career of the Ohio State quarterback/wide receiver. It showcases what made Miller so special during his time in Columbus, pulling off every move in the book to punch this ball into the end zone.

Players to Wear the #1 (since 2010):

Devon Torrence (2010)

(2010) Dan Herron (2011)

(2011) Bradley Roby (2012-13)

(2012-13) Dontre Wilson (2013)

(2013) Johnnie Dixon (2014-18)

(2014-18) Erick Smith (2014-15)

(2014-15) Braxton Miller (2015)

(2015) Jeffrey Okudah (2017-19)

(2017-19) Justin Fields (2019-20)

(2019-20) Demario McCall (2021)

(2021) Davison Igbinosun (present)

Hopefully you enjoyed our countdown to the start of the new campaign! Thanks for keeping track day by day with us, and we look forward to keeping you updated on all things Ohio State here at Land-Grant Holy Land as the season gets underway on Saturday.

Go Bucks!