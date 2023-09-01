Know the Reason Why Podcast: Ohio State’s defensive line should be nasty against Indiana

On the Land-Grant Podcast Network’s “Know the Reason Why,” Matt Tamanini and Justin Golba break down Ohio State’s upcoming game so that no matter whether the Buckeyes win or lose, you will be sure to know the reason why.

Heading into the season opener, Matt and Justin take a look at the strengths and weaknesses of the 2023 Ohio State Buckeyes as they prepare to take on Tom Allen’s new-look Indiana Hoosiers. The pair discusses the Buckeyes’ ongoing quarterback competition and whether or not the offensive line is still the significant issue that it was perceived to be early on in camp. With Allen likely to throw a lot of exotic looks at the OSU o-line, we should learn a lot on Saturday.

Both Matt and Justin are high on the potential of the defense as a whole, even though they technically still don’t know who IU’s starting quarterback will be.

