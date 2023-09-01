Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 1, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
Countdown to Kickoff
Ohio State Football Countdown: 1
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
August 31, 2023
Ryan Day Radio Show: Ryan Day Thinks Indiana Will “Challenge: Ohio State in Season Opener, Says Buckeyes “Have a Plan” for New-Look Hoosiers
Chase Brown and Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Analyzing final Ryan Day comments before season opener
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
2023 Team Talent Composite: College football elites reign supreme as Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State lead the way
Chris Hummer, 247Sports
Heisman Watch: Kyle McCord, Marvin Harrison Jr., TreVeyon Henderson and Devin Brown Among Top-23 Odds to Win Heisman Trophy
Josh Poloha, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State provides guidelines, parking info for fans attending games at Ohio Stadium
Steve Helwagen, 247Sports
“It Makes It That Much Sweeter”: Xavier Johnson Grateful for Journey from Ohio State Walk-On to Block O Recipient
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s rebuilt offensive line brimming with confidence
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
‘All five are clicking’: Buckeyes offensive line gearing up for tone-setting Big Ten opener (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
The Ohio State ‘Official Visit’ — Ohio Stadium, the Woody and the best places to eat and drink
Ari Wasserman, The Athletic
How Marvin Harrison Jr. would build his ‘perfect’ OSU wide receiver
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State football’s punt and kickoff returners are set, and both are veteran playmakers
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
These are the top 5 Ohio State players you need to know this college football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
OSU’s Ty Hamilton is a pee-wee coach, video gamer and vampire expert
Lori Schmidt, The Columbus Dispatch
Will Sonny Styles be the key to taking Ohio State’s defense to the next level?
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Syracuse transfer Ja’Had Carter brings much-needed experience, versatility to Ohio State secondary
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
MC&J: Week 1’s national college football action headlined by LSU-Florida State
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ranking Ohio State men’s basketball’s non-conference games from easiest to hardest
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
With Team USA, Ohio State’s Brandon Bailey enjoys learning experience
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Route Oakland 6-0
Ohio State Athletics
Softball: Whitney Jones Promoted to Associate Head Coach
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Golf: Hollenbaugh, McGinty Named B1G Players to Watch
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
I am very here for this:
Get ready for a cosmic team up— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 31, 2023
Experience #TheMarvels, only in theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/XyHnomzjEF
Loading comments...