Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 1, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Countdown to Kickoff

Ohio State Football Countdown: 1

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day Radio Show: Ryan Day Thinks Indiana Will “Challenge: Ohio State in Season Opener, Says Buckeyes “Have a Plan” for New-Look Hoosiers

Chase Brown and Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Analyzing final Ryan Day comments before season opener

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

2023 Team Talent Composite: College football elites reign supreme as Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State lead the way

Chris Hummer, 247Sports

Heisman Watch: Kyle McCord, Marvin Harrison Jr., TreVeyon Henderson and Devin Brown Among Top-23 Odds to Win Heisman Trophy

Josh Poloha, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State provides guidelines, parking info for fans attending games at Ohio Stadium

Steve Helwagen, 247Sports

“It Makes It That Much Sweeter”: Xavier Johnson Grateful for Journey from Ohio State Walk-On to Block O Recipient

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s rebuilt offensive line brimming with confidence

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

‘All five are clicking’: Buckeyes offensive line gearing up for tone-setting Big Ten opener (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

The Ohio State ‘Official Visit’ — Ohio Stadium, the Woody and the best places to eat and drink

Ari Wasserman, The Athletic

How Marvin Harrison Jr. would build his ‘perfect’ OSU wide receiver

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State football’s punt and kickoff returners are set, and both are veteran playmakers

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

These are the top 5 Ohio State players you need to know this college football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

OSU’s Ty Hamilton is a pee-wee coach, video gamer and vampire expert

Lori Schmidt, The Columbus Dispatch

Will Sonny Styles be the key to taking Ohio State’s defense to the next level?

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Syracuse transfer Ja’Had Carter brings much-needed experience, versatility to Ohio State secondary

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

MC&J: Week 1’s national college football action headlined by LSU-Florida State

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ranking Ohio State men’s basketball’s non-conference games from easiest to hardest

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

With Team USA, Ohio State’s Brandon Bailey enjoys learning experience

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Route Oakland 6-0

Ohio State Athletics

Softball: Whitney Jones Promoted to Associate Head Coach

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Golf: Hollenbaugh, McGinty Named B1G Players to Watch

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I am very here for this: