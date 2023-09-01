Stick to Sports Podcast: The hype is real, college football is back, baby!

Land-Grant Holy Land’s Stick to Sports is unlike any podcast you’ve heard on the Ohio State beat. Your hosts, Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, will (of course) talk Ohio State sports, but the primary focus of the show will be on what’s going on around the periphery, such as weird/funny happenings in college football and the sports world at large, as well as other things that keep us interested in between games, whether that’s pop culture, social media trends— you name it.

Your favorite Ohio State sports-tangential podcast is back as the new season prepares to kick off. Matt and Jami talk about their excitement for the team this season and college football in general. They talk about everything from their differing levels of anxiety about the quarterback situation to Nora Ephron Season.

The pair also makes their predictions about the Indiana game and makes recommendations for what you should read and go see over the long holiday weekend.

Jami’s Recommendation: “Girls Like Us | Women rock stars: Girls Like Us” by Sheila Weller

https://www.goodreads.com/en/book/show/2319322

Matt’s Recommendation: “Once Upon a One More Time” on Broadway, closing this weekend

https://onemoretimemusical.com/

