Stock Market Report: Denzel Burke is elite, Marvin Harrison is back, but things need to be cleaned up

Alright, folks, we are two weeks into the college football season, and Ohio State is 2-0. At the end of the day, that is the main goal, but it has not been perfect, and there are some things the Buckeyes need to clean up before heading to South Bend in two weeks and even before they host Western Kentucky next week.

Let’s take a look at some guys who improved their stock in Week 2, who did not, and which ones you should be buying and selling.

Blue Chip Stocks

Denzel Burke: Burke was a solid investment last week, and after an interception and more lockdown coverage, Burke is getting a promotion. I am willing to say he is back in a big way. The next two weeks will be interesting, and he will be tested with Austin Reed and Sam Hartman next on the schedule, but I have all the faith that Burke is becoming one of the top corners in the country again.

Marvin Harrison Jr.: I am going to keep this one as simple as possible. The game against Indiana was a fluke. It doesn’t matter that it is a new quarterback, and it doesn’t matter that he is a surefire top 5 draft pick next April. Harrison Jr. is still him, and he will continue to be him. He recorded 160 yards and two touchdowns against Youngstown State, his third career game with 150 yards or more receiving.

Solid Investments

TreVeyon Henderson: Henderson may have only had five carries in this one, but he made them all count. He ran for 56 carries two touchdowns, and he had a touchdown called back. He hurdled a guy, too, and that’s always fun. He looks athletic and explosive, and with a young quarterback, they will need Henderson to be reliable in the running game, and so far, the returns have been positive.

Tommy Eichenberg: If there is any way to describe Eichenberg, it is solid. He is always in the right spot in the run defense and tackles when given the opportunity. He led the Big Ten in solo tackles last season and was second in total tackles with 122. He will continue to tackle at a high level and be the leader of the defense throughout the season.’

Against Youngstown State, Eichenberg had 6 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one TFL. He continues to impress.

Junk Bonds

Third down efficiency…. Still: Through two games, the Buckeyes are 7-for-24 on third down. That is not great against anyone, but it is really not great against Indiana and Youngstown State. Third-down efficiency is key to winning close games, and it has not come back to matter against anyone yet, but against Notre Dame, Penn State, and Michigan, that just is not going to be good enough. the Buckeyes are 114th in the FBS on third down conversion rate. That is about 100 spots to low for an offense like the Buckeyes.

On the bright side, the Buckeyes are 4-for-6 on fourth down this season, so that is good.

Buy/Sell

Buy: Sonny Styles. Just buy it. Buy it all. He is the most talented player on the defense, he is all over the ball when he needs to be and in the right position at all times. He is so young and only getting better. Buy all the stock you can.

Buy: Tony Alford. There has been a lot of discourse about coaching and play-calling this season thus far. However, let’s give a shoutout to Tony Alford. Some possible offensive line issues aside, all the running backs that have come in look solid and ready to play. Chip Trayanum stole the show in week one, Miyan Williams had two touchdowns in week one, and TreVeyon Henderson had two touchdowns in week two. The running game is only going to get better. Alford has always been a great coach for the Buckeyes

Sell: The Big Ten West. This is not completely Ohio State-specific, but after two weeks, I do think it is safe to say that whoever wins the Big Ten East will win the Big Ten. Iowa looks like Iowa (bad offense, good defense), Nebraska is bad, Illinois lost to Kansas, and Wisconsin lost to Washington State. The West is the weaker Division of the two, but it is very bad this year so far.

Sell: The QB “competition”. Anyone with eyes can see this isn’t and likely never was a quarterback competition. That is no shade to Devin Brown, but Kyle McCord has taken every meaningful snap the Buckeyes have had. That means he is the starter. Let’s move on.